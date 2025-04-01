Koniag Government Services Earns AWS Cloud Competency

Koniag Government Services has earned the Amazon Web Services Migration and Modernization Competency , allowing customers to work with specialized AWS partners for seamless cloud migration and modernization.

The certification, which took a year to process, builds on KGS’ 2022 Government Consulting Competency, the company said Monday.

Furthermore, KGS expands its presence in five AWS partner programs: Select Tier Training, Advanced Tier Services, Authorized Training Partner, AWS Solution Provider and AWS Public Sector Solution Provider.

KGS is the only government industry partner with this certification that also participates in the small disadvantaged business 8(a) program.

About Koniag Government Services

Based in Chantilly, Virginia, KGS optimizes cloud-based services to enhance agility and resilience, supporting digital transformation for government and other clients.

About AWS Competency Partner Program