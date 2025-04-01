in Cloud, News

Koniag Government Services Earns AWS Cloud Competency

Koniag Government Services logo / PR Newswire
Koniag Government Services Earns AWS Cloud Competency - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Koniag Government Services has earned the Amazon Web Services Migration and Modernization Competency, allowing customers to work with specialized AWS partners for seamless cloud migration and modernization.

The certification, which took a year to process, builds on KGS’ 2022 Government Consulting Competency, the company said Monday.

Furthermore, KGS expands its presence in five AWS partner programs: Select Tier Training, Advanced Tier Services, Authorized Training Partner, AWS Solution Provider and AWS Public Sector Solution Provider.

KGS is the only government industry partner with this certification that also participates in the small disadvantaged business 8(a) program.

About Koniag Government Services

Based in Chantilly, Virginia, KGS optimizes cloud-based services to enhance agility and resilience, supporting digital transformation for government and other clients.

About AWS Competency Partner Program

Enterprises migrating to AWS require expert support and tools to align business and IT strategies. The AWS Competency Partner Program enables businesses to successfully migrate and modernize applications and infrastructure on AWS.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Cloud

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

CACI Partners With West Point in Electronic Warfare Capability Buildup - top government contractors - best government contracting event
CACI Partners With West Point in Electronic Warfare Capability Buildup
ENSCO Books Potential $84M Air Force Contract for Modeling, Software, Engineering Support - top government contractors - best government contracting event
ENSCO Books Potential $84M Air Force Contract for Modeling, Software, Engineering Support