Technology Exec Karen Odegaard to Lead AI Business at Guidehouse

Technology executive Karen Odegaard has been named to lead the artificial intelligence services of Guidehouse. With her appointment, Odegaard will formulate, implement and oversee the company’s strategies on AI, machine learning and automation, Guidehouse said Tuesday.

The company added that her goal includes advancing Guidehouse’s AI service capabilities and pursuing innovations and efficiencies that bring measurable client impact. She will work with the company’s senior executives, technology partners and clients in leading the co-development of advanced, AI-based tools that boost decision-making and open new business opportunities.

Odegaard’s Career Track Record

The industry experience that Odegaard brings to her new role includes more than 17 years of work experience at Accenture, where she served last as enterprise AI managing director, according her LinkedIn profile. Starting her career as a software developer, she moved on to executive positions in other major global technology and professional services companies, such as ServiceNow. Odegaard is also a current member of the board of directors of Recast Software.

According to Guidehouse, Odegaard previously handled Fortune 500 clients in the commercial and the public sectors for their requirements not only in AI but also other technology needs, including data analytics, application development and product strategy.

Stuart Brown, technology and innovation leader at Guidehouse, described Odegaard as having a “visionary leadership” that will contribute to the expansion of the company’s AI capabilities. “Her extensive expertise in scaling enterprise AI initiatives and delivering transformative value with emerging technologies will bolster our ability to guide organizations through complex challenges,” Brown commented.