Jon VandeMark Named Sabre Systems VP of Business Development

Jon VandeMark announced on LinkedIn Monday that he has been selected as vice president of business development at Sabre Systems.

Jon VandeMark’s Career Highlights

The newly appointed VP brings nearly nine years of experience from BAE Systems , where his most recent role was senior director of business development. Prior to that, he held the position of deputy director, overseeing vertical lift and weapons control airborne innovations.

Before his tenure at BAE Systems, VandeMark spent over 12 years at Lockheed Martin . He served as the P-3 foreign military sale program manager and capture manager for airborne mission systems from 2011 to 2016. VandeMark was also the manager for the joint light tactical vehicle program for nearly three years. Before that, he served as an executive assistant to the general manager and program manager of the presidential helicopter replacement program focused on propulsion systems.