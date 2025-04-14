Joe Nay Appointed Senior Vice President for Veterans Affairs at Decision Lens

Joe Nay , a 25-year industry veteran with vast experience in the federal sector, has been named senior vice president for veterans affairs at Decision Lens .

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said Friday Nay will play a significant role in the company’s commitment to providing modern planning capabilities to federal agencies, particularly the Department of Veteran Affairs’ prioritization, planning and funding.

Nay will leverage his vast knowledge of digital transformation, IT modernization, agile transformation, process improvement, federal acquisitions, contracting, delivery and program management in his new role. He also brings valuable experience from his time with the VA’s Office of Information and Technology.

Career Highlights

The executive currently serves as an advisory board member at Centeva, providing insights on the company’s vision, growth and implementation efforts. He previously served as the VA senior IT client delivery executive at Accenture Federal Services and VP of operations for military and veterans health at Cognosante .

Nay’s extensive VA career spanned eight years. He last served as deputy portfolio director, offering comprehensive guidance in planning, contracting, communications and other aspects of the portfolio. He joined the VA in 2010 as program and project director, a role he held until 2016.

The Decision Lens SVP briefly taught at the University of Utah as an adjunct faculty. He worked at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for nearly eight years. He was the director of both the project management office and the program management and software development. Nay held the latter role for over six years, managing a portfolio of projects with more than 100 applications.