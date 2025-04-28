Jinni Amin Named Federal Health Business Development Director at Aretum

Aretum has appointed Jinni Amin , who carries over 12 years of experience supporting federal and commercial healthcare operations, as director of business development for its federal health growth division .

In a statement Friday, Sean DuGuay , chief growth officer at Aretum, welcomed Amin’s appointment. He said, “Her expertise and proven leadership in advancing digital health across federal agencies will be instrumental in deepening our partnerships and driving forward our mission to transform healthcare delivery for the nation.”

Her appointment follows the recent hiring of Tino Pania and John Lauer as business development directors at Aretum.

Amin’s Experience

Amin’s background covers life sciences, regulatory strategy, enterprise analytics and modernization initiatives.

Previously, she led enterprise analytics projects and strategic roadmap development for several Food and Drug Administration programs; spearheaded the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases COVID-19 Scientific Reviewers and Data Surveillance project; and contributed to nationwide improvements in veteran care delivery for the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Electronic Health Record Modernization program.