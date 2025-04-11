Jen Sovada Named Public Sector General Manager at Claroty

Cyber-physical systems protection company Claroty has appointed retired U.S. Air Force Colonel Jen Sovada , a past Wash100 winner, as general manager of the public sector .

She will lead sales and strategy for the New York-based company’s federal, state, local and education markets, Claroty said Wednesday.

Leadership Remarks

Derek Phillips, chief revenue officer at Claroty, commented, “We continue to grow rapidly in the Public Sector across customers, product development, headcount, and revenue, and require the support of leaders who can guide our teams along this exciting trajectory—Jen brings a level of experience and expertise to support that mission.”

Jen Sovada’s Background

Sovada has over 25 years of experience in intelligence, technology and national security. She led the Air Force Technical Applications Center and served as president of SandboxAQ ’s global public sector segment. She also founded Boadicea Solutions.

She currently teaches at Georgetown University, serves on the Tech Leaders and Innovators Council at George Mason’s Scalia Law School and is a director at the Intelligence and National Security Alliance.