James Yates Named Chief Growth & Strategy Officer at LightRidge Solutions

LightRidge Solutions has appointed James Yates as chief growth and strategy officer, bringing over three decades of experience in the space and airborne sector.

Yates announced his new role on LinkedIn, where he said his responsibilities include providing guidance and leadership for the company’s business development functions.

Identify, Capture New Market Opportunities

He will also spearhead efforts to identify, create and capture new market opportunities, LightRidge Solutions said Thursday. In addition, the new appointee will lead the company’s business development organization, manage its customer relationships, analyze competitors to position for growth and promote a relationship network with government and industry partners.

LightRidge Solutions CEO Bill Gattle welcomed the new executive appointment, noting that Yates is an expert in space payloads, processing electronics, airborne sensors, tactical radios and communications equipment. “I am confident he has the ideal background capable of maximizing our opportunities and leading our customer-focused initiatives,” he added.

James Yates’ Career Highlights

Yates most recently served as vice president of business development and strategy at Honeywell and held the same post at CAES. He had also been part of L3Harris Technologies, where his last position was director of business development.