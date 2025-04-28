in Executive Moves, News

Former CYBERCOM Deputy Commander Named C Speed Chief Executive

James McLaughlin / C Speed
Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. James McLaughlin has been named CEO of C Speed, a provider of defense technologies and persistent surveillance capabilities. He succeeds company founder Dave Lysack, who will continue to serve as an active leader but focus on business development and mission execution from now on, C Speed said Thursday.

James McLaughlin’s Remarks on Being Named CEO

Commenting on his appointment as chief executive, McLaughlin said, “It is the honor of a lifetime to lead C Speed as CEO. We have a proud legacy, a world-class team, and a mission that matters. I will stand shoulder to shoulder with every member of this team as we deliver excellence for our customers and drive transformational growth together.”

McLaughlin’s Professional Background

McLaughlin’s prior roles at C Speed include serving as delivery and corporate operations leader and sitting on the board of directors.

Before retiring from the military in 2017, he served as deputy commander of U.S. Cyber Command. He had also commanded the 24th Air Force and Air Forces Cyber and held various other leadership positions.

Written by Jerry Petersen

