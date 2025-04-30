Jacobs Books GSA OASIS+ Contract for Integrated Services

Jacobs has secured an unrestricted One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services Plus, or OASIS+, multi-agency contract from the General Services Administration for the procurement of innovative and comprehensive services to federal agencies.
GSA OASIS+ Contract Specifications
The Dallas, Texas-based civil engineering firm said Tuesday it will deliver a comprehensive suite of integrated services aimed at addressing the various needs of federal agencies on a global scale, including management, advisory and environmental services, and engineering and technical support. The OASIS+ MAC provides agencies with adaptable approaches tailored to particular mission requirements.
“For more than 20 years, Jacobs has successfully delivered critical projects for our federal clients by leveraging best-in-class solutions that integrate multiple service disciplines across end markets,” said Susannah Kerr, executive vice president at Jacobs. “This award reflects our commitment to meet their evolving needs and address increasingly complex service requirements with comprehensive solutions.”
In December 2024, GSA announced 588 companies included in the second group of awardees under the OASIS+ unrestricted contract. The awardees were authorized to participate in a wide range of domains, including technical and engineering, management and advisory, environmental, logistics, intelligence, enterprise solutions services, facilities and research and development.