Jacobs Books GSA OASIS+ Contract for Integrated Services

Jacobs has secured an unrestricted One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services Plus, or OASIS+, multi-agency contract from the General Services Administration for the procurement of innovative and comprehensive services to federal agencies .

GSA OASIS+ Contract Specifications

The Dallas, Texas-based civil engineering firm said Tuesday it will deliver a comprehensive suite of integrated services aimed at addressing the various needs of federal agencies on a global scale, including management, advisory and environmental services, and engineering and technical support. The OASIS+ MAC provides agencies with adaptable approaches tailored to particular mission requirements.

“For more than 20 years, Jacobs has successfully delivered critical projects for our federal clients by leveraging best-in-class solutions that integrate multiple service disciplines across end markets,” said Susannah Kerr , executive vice president at Jacobs. “This award reflects our commitment to meet their evolving needs and address increasingly complex service requirements with comprehensive solutions.”