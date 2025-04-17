Jacobs Books Potential $1.5B Air Force Contract for Environmental Services

Jacobs has secured a spot on a potential $1.5 billion indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from the U.S. Air Force Civil Engineer Center, or AFCEC, to provide architecture and engineering services for environmental compliance and restoration of Department of Defense installations and federal agencies worldwide.

Scope of Environmental Services Contract

The Dallas, Texas-based civil engineering firm said Wednesday the multiple award task order contract covers services supporting environmental restoration, conservation, planning and quality of facilities utilized by federal agencies and the DOD, including the Air Force, Air Force Materiel Command, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Centre and AFCEC. Jacobs will conduct planning, investigation, assessment, design, construction phase design and field inspection on the said installations to determine their needs.

The contract has a five-year base period with one five-year option period. The project will run through March 5, 2035, if all options are exercised.

“Jacobs has provided critical infrastructure and associated architecture and engineering services across all end markets to the U.S. Air Force for more than 20 years,” said Susannah Kerr , executive vice president at Jacobs.

“This contract is one example of how national security isn’t just about what happens inside a base — it encompasses a holistic perspective that includes the resilience of critical infrastructure such as cyber networks, water systems, energy grids and the environmental landscape,” she added.