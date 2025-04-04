Jack Nichols Joins NTT DATA as Defense Networks, Cyber Integrations Director

NTT DATA has appointed Jack Nichols as operations director of defense networks and cyber integrations, bringing over three decades of leadership experience gained while serving with the U.S. Army.

In his new role, Nichols will enhance security, increase operational efficiency and promote collaboration across multiple defense and cybersecurity domains, NTT DATA said Thursday. The new appointee will optimize the Virginia-based company’s defense network and cyber operations and ensure that its offerings are at par with industry standards.

Delivering Innovative Offerings

NTT DATA Federal President Dave Turner welcomed the new executive, noting that Nichols’ understanding of the “challenges and opportunities in the defense and cybersecurity sectors makes him an invaluable addition to our team.” “His leadership and expertise will help us deliver innovative solutions and drive meaningful outcomes for our federal clients,” he added.

Commenting on his new opportunity, Nichols stressed, “I look forward to leveraging my experience and working with the talented team at NTT DATA to deliver cutting-edge solutions and support our clients’ critical missions.”

Jack Nichols’ Professional Background

Nichols most recently served as the top enlisted advisor for the Army Cyber Command. The 35-year Army veteran was also a command sergeant major for the Headquarters Department for the Army Chief Information Officer/G-6 at the Pentagon. He studied at Excelsior University and won several awards and decorations while in military service, including the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star and the Defense Meritorious Service Medal.