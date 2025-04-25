ISMSolutions Lands Potential $75M DOE OREM Support Services Contract

Independent Strategic Management Solutions , a management and technical consulting company, has been awarded the potential $74.8 million Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management, or OREM, Technical, Management and Administrative Services contract by the Department of Energy’s Office of Environmental Management.

Contract Scope

The DOE said Thursday the woman- and minority-owned small business will provide professional support services for the OREM site. Under the time-and-materials-type task order, the Richland, Washington-based ISMSolutions will perform technical assessments, document development and review, oversight activities assistance, corrective action management, information management, technical editing, training, logistical coordination, performance evaluation, records maintenance, cross-cutting support and general assistance.

The contract, issued under the General Services Administration’s Multiple Award Schedule program, has a three-year base period with a one-month transition period. It also includes two one-year option periods.

The Technical, Management and Administrative Services contract held by Link Technologies will expire on May 31. It will be replaced by ISMSolutions’ OREM services contract.