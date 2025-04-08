in Artificial Intelligence, News

Invisible Technologies Now Part of Tradewinds Marketplace

Wes Green / LinkedIn
Invisible Technologies Now Part of Tradewinds Marketplace - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Artificial intelligence company Invisible Technologies has earned “Awardable” status on the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office’s Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, a key channel for accelerating AI deployment across the Department of Defense.

Wes Green, senior vice president of global public sector at Invisible Technologies, said in his LinkedIn post on Friday, “I am truly excited to see us become a part of Tradewinds! We look forward to serving our Public Sector customers on their journey by making AI a reality for them!”

About Invisible Technologies

Invisible integrates AI, automation, and expert human input to drive precision and speed in mission-critical defense environments. Its AI Process Platform merges advanced algorithms with global talent to optimize complex workflows and deliver results at scale.

The company was founded in 2015.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Artificial Intelligence

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

Rescale Raises Additional Funds to Support Development of AI-Powered Digital Engineering Platform - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Rescale Raises Additional Funds to Support Development of AI-Powered Digital Engineering Platform
Bob Groschadl Appointed VP of Engineering at EMCORE - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Bob Groschadl Appointed VP of Engineering at EMCORE