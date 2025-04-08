Invisible Technologies Now Part of Tradewinds Marketplace

Artificial intelligence company Invisible Technologies has earned “Awardable” status on the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office’s Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, a key channel for accelerating AI deployment across the Department of Defense.

Wes Green , senior vice president of global public sector at Invisible Technologies, said in his LinkedIn post on Friday, “I am truly excited to see us become a part of Tradewinds! We look forward to serving our Public Sector customers on their journey by making AI a reality for them!”

About Invisible Technologies

Invisible integrates AI, automation, and expert human input to drive precision and speed in mission-critical defense environments. Its AI Process Platform merges advanced algorithms with global talent to optimize complex workflows and deliver results at scale.

The company was founded in 2015.