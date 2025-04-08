Invisible Technologies Now Part of Tradewinds Marketplace

Artificial intelligence company Invisible Technologies has earned “Awardable” status on the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office’s Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, a key channel for accelerating AI deployment across the Department of Defense.
Wes Green, senior vice president of global public sector at Invisible Technologies, said in his LinkedIn post on Friday, “I am truly excited to see us become a part of Tradewinds! We look forward to serving our Public Sector customers on their journey by making AI a reality for them!”
About Invisible Technologies
Invisible integrates AI, automation, and expert human input to drive precision and speed in mission-critical defense environments. Its AI Process Platform merges advanced algorithms with global talent to optimize complex workflows and deliver results at scale.
The company was founded in 2015.