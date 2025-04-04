Intelsat Wins USSF Contract to Deliver Maritime Satellite Connectivity

Satellite operator Intelsat has secured a contract from the U.S. Space Force to supply commercial satellite communications bandwidth, equipment and services for the Department of Defense’s international maritime coverage.

Awarded under the Proliferated Low Earth Orbit, or PLEO, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, the 12-month task order will provide satellite capacity services for several government agencies’ global maritime operations, Intelsat said Thursday.

Providing US Government With Satcom Services

According to David Broadbent, president of government solutions at Intelsat, the PLEO IDIQ will deliver resilient satellite communication services to the U.S. government. “Our partnerships with LEO operators, combined with our fleet of more than 55 GEO satellites, global teleports, security operations center and one of the largest terrestrial networks in the world, position Intelsat to provide strong but flexible communications during critical missions,” he added.

The USSF established the PLEO program in 2023 to streamline the DOD’s access to commercial satellite services and accelerate the delivery of innovative capabilities to U.S. warfighters, Intelsat noted. More than a year after awarding the IDIQ to 16 contractors, the Defense Information Systems Agency raised its ceiling from $900 million to $13 billion to meet the DOD’s evolving requirements.