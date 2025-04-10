HPE Expands Aruba Networking Platform’s Capabilities

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has added new features to HPE Aruba Networking Central, its flagship artificial intelligence-powered network management platform. The updates provide “unprecedented network management deployment flexibility” for customers in the private and government sectors, Phil Mottram, HPE’s executive vice president and Aruba Networking general manager, said in the company’s Tuesday announcement on the platform’s expanded offerings.

“Combined with our continued innovation across AI, security and connectivity, HPE Aruba Networking Central continues to offer the most powerful and versatile network management application on the market, helping organizations meet their security, privacy and control requirements,” the company executive added.

Four Platform Deployment Options

The additions provide four user choices in platform deployment: virtual private cloud, on-premises, cloud-based service as a software and network as a service. The private and public deployment options feature server hardware certified under FIPS 140-2 to conform with government security measures, such as the General Data Protection Regulation and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority standards.

Aruba Networking’s private and public cloud deployment options tap the global reach of HPE GreenLake cloud, expanding and accelerating users’ points of presence in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific, and China.

New Features to Improve Productivity

The platform’s upgrade also helps to improve productivity through AI-powered network assistants designed for automatic optimization alerts upon its detection of performance issues. With the always-on assistants, users gain access to diagnostics and recommended actions for extending capacity and performance, closing security gaps and rectifying misconfigurations.

In addition, Aruba Networking customers can derive benefits from the platform’s enhanced IT monitoring capabilities through optional services. The add-ons include a one-year subscription in OpsRamp, an HPE company providing the resources for monitoring third-party devices. The platform’s upgrade will also enable sharper user presence in real-time apps, like Microsoft Teams, for significant improvement in voice and video calls.