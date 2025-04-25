HawkEye 360 Seeks to Boost ISR Services via GA-i3 Partnership

Signals intelligence company HawkEye 360 is integrating its radio frequency capabilities into the Optix big data platform of General Atomics Integrated Intelligence Inc., or GA-i3, under a partnership agreement between the two companies. With the agreement, HawkEye 360 will serve as an Optix channel partner and value-added reseller, the company said Thursday.

Patrick Zeitouni, HawkEye 360 chief strategy officer, said the collaboration with GA-i3, a subsidiary of General Atomics, will enhance the accessibility and utility of the company’s RF data for a wider spectrum of commercial signals intelligence customers. “Through our partnership with GA-i3, we are integrating our RF analytics into the Optix platform, enabling customers to seamlessly fuse multi-INT data, enhance workflows and drive more informed decision-making across defense, security and commercial sectors,” the company executive noted.

HawkEye 360’s data collection and RF monitoring capabilities are based on the company’s three satellite constellations, with signals established with the latest Cluster 11 satellites in December.

Remedy for Situational Awareness Blind Spots

According to HawkEye 360, critical blind spots in situational awareness can be solved in the integration of its evolving and archived suite of RF data and analytics with the Optix platform designed to provide a combined multi-INT data picture. Such combination will enable users to efficiently absorb, visualize and analyze activities in multi-domain environments, the company added.

HawkEye 360 also said Optix can cue assets based on RF signals to enhance global domain awareness and help improve plans for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions.

Brian Ralston, GA-i3 president, pointed out to the critical needs of the company’s customers for more knowledge to lessen uncertainty on mission elements. “With HawkEye 360’s commercial capabilities, we can better enrich their view of the world,” Ralston commented.

In addition to its HawkEye 360 partnership, GA-i3 is expanding its reach as a provider of ISR tools through its acquisition of North Point Defense, which the company announced in March.