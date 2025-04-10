H2O.ai Listed on Amazon’s Marketplace for US Intelligence Community

H2O.ai has announced the availability of its generative and predictive artificial intelligence technology on Amazon Web Services’ Marketplace for the U.S. Intelligence Community, or ICMP. The open-source, generative AI provider said its entry into ICMP enables intelligence officials to discover, purchase and implement its technology to support mission requirements.

ICMP is specifically tailored to meet the technology needs of the IC. According to AWS, to sell on ICMP , vendors must submit a U.S. Intelligence Foreign Ownership Control and Influence packet and ensure that all products are compatible for use in the commercial cloud services space.

AI Tools for US Intelligence

H2O.ai said its generative and predictive AI software stacks are designed to be scalable and securely operate in a compliant environment. It enables customers to accelerate decision-making by providing access to critical data and automating complex analytical processes. The technology also strengthens an organization’s cyber defenses.

“AI is mission-critical for national security, and H2O.ai is committed to serving the U.S. government with trusted, secure AI solutions,” commented Sri Ambati, CEO of H2O.ai. “With H2O.ai now available in ICMP, we are reinforcing our commitment to delivering secure AI that enables teams to extract insights faster, automate complex workflows and stay ahead of emerging threats—all while maintaining the highest standards of security and performance.”