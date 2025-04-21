Advisory Firm growth[period] Hires Business Consultant Veteran Stacy Schwartz

Business consulting veteran Stacy Schwartz has been appointed as senior principal for public safety at advisory services provider growth[period]. Schwartz’s role involves advising clients on growth strategies, mergers and acquisitions in the telecommunications, technology and public safety sectors, the Tyson’s Corner, Virginia-based company said in a LinkedIn post.

Courtney Spaeth, growth[period]CEO, said Schwartz is “an invaluable addition” to the company’s executive leadership team, with the “astronomical growth” she has delivered to clients throughout her career.

“Her ability to build high-performing teams, deliver creative business strategies and lead transformative initiatives like FirstNet will provide tremendous value to our clients,” Spaeth noted.

Stacy Schwartz’s Career

Schwartz directed the strategy for the public safety broadband network FirstNet as the public sector vice president of AT&T, where she worked for over 20 years. With Schwartz’s contributions, FirstNet grew to more than 4.5 million subscribers within three years, resulting in multiple industry citations, such as a Federal 100 Award and a Stevie Award for Women in Business to Schwartz.

Schwartz recently served as the U.S. public sector and education head at RingCentral, where she initiated the company’s FedRAMP certification process. She also previously worked under a contract with PwC as executive adviser for the government sector and as a part-time executive adviser at Squire Solutions.

Other roles that Schwartz had handled include working as executive director for marketing and channel sales of Equinix and as Global One’s executive director for business and consumer marketing.

She earned a Master of Arts degree in International Relations from the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies and a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations from Smith College.