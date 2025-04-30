Greymatter.io, Carahsoft Partner to Bring Zero Trust Networking to Public Sector

Greymatter.io has partnered with Carahsoft Technology to bring its intelligent service mesh offering to the public sector.

Carahsoft said Tuesday it will provide federal, state and local government agencies, particularly from the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community, as well as educational institutions, access to Greymatter.io’s Zero Trust Networking platform. The offering is now available through the government IT services provider’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V and IT Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 contracts.

Zero Trust Networking

Greymatter.io’s enterprise Zero Trust Networking is an intelligent platform with service mesh capabilities that optimizes and safeguards the transfer of critical data and applications within development, security and operations and network security operations pipelines. The intelligent service mesh leverages automated tools for real-time monitoring and management of distributed systems. This streamlines operations within cloud and hybrid environments and maintains zero trust security to protect data and applications.

Chris Holmes , CEO of Greymatter.io, remarked, “Our end-to-end integration delivers unparalleled security through automated service identity management, resource-level policy enforcement and real-time audit and telemetry capture.”

Honey Elias, senior vice president of operations at Greymatter.io, said, “We are pleased to expand our partnership by joining Carahsoft’s NASA SEWP and ITES-SW2 contracts, through which we can help Army, Department of Defense and all federal agencies accelerate mission-critical innovation, scale faster and secure every connection across cloud, multicloud, 5G and edge computing infrastructures with a quick and simple procurement process.”

