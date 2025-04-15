Google Expands AI Use for Productivity, Cybersecurity in Government at Next 25

Google is expanding the availability of artificial intelligence to strengthen cybersecurity and enhance workforce efficiency for government agencies. In a recent blog post, Karen Dahut, CEO of Google Public Sector and a four-time Wash100 Award winner, provided a summary of technology announcements at Google Cloud Next ‘25.

AI in Government

Google is providing federal agencies with greater flexibility in using AI to support mission requirements.

During Next, the company announced that Google Distributed Cloud now allows users to bring Gemini models on-premise. The new feature compliments the GDC air-gapped product authorized for Secret and Top Secret levels.

Google also improved the integration of Agentspace, its AI-powered multimodal search tool, with Chrome Enterprise. The combination of technologies enables federal workers to find the information they need through Chrome’s search bar.

In addition to increased productivity, the company also launched Google Unified Security, a cybersecurity solution powered by AI.

Partnerships to Drive Government Technology Innovation

Google Public Sector also announced partnerships with Accenture Federal Services, Lockheed Martin and Anthropic.

Google Public Sector and Accenture Federal Services are collaborating on a joint Managed Extended Detection and Response government platform. The companies will combine Google Security Operations and Accenture Federal Services’ deep federal cybersecurity expertise to improve the security posture of government agencies.

Meanwhile, the Google subsidiary’s work with Lockheed Martin aims to advance the use of generative AI for national security. Under the partnership, Google’s generative AI will be added to Lockheed Martin’s AI Factory.

Google also revealed that Anthropic’s Claude models have achieved High and Impact Level 2 workloads authorization from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program through the Vertex AI platform.