Gary Christy Announces Role as Advanced Technologies VP at Leonardo DRS

Gary Christy has joined Leonardo DRS as vice president of advanced technologies. He announced his new role in a LinkedIn post Saturday .

Get to Know Gary Christy

The executive brings to the role extensive experience managing aerospace and defense programs.

He previously served as associate director of advanced technologies at Raytheon, where he collaborated with colleagues from across the RTX enterprise to deliver integrated capabilities to military customers. He was involved in the development of precision processing and timing tools, radar, electro-optical/infrared systems and kinetic weapons.

He also led as chief engineer for advanced tactical trainer mission systems and associate director for advanced surveillance and targeting.

Before Raytheon, Christy spent over 14 years as program manager and chief engineer at Boeing’s research, development and prototyping arm Phantom Works. He was involved in major defense programs such as the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Laser Pod Research and Development.

He also held the lead systems engineer for the airborne early warning and control program at Boeing Defense, Space & Security.

The executive holds a bachelor’s degree in aerospace, aeronautical and astronautical engineering and a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Oklahoma.

Leading Technology Development at Leonardo

In his new role, Christy will manage the development and improvement of advanced technologies for Leonardo DRS. He will also recommend strategies in support of short and long-term company objectives.