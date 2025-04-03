Fortress Platform Gets Navy Cybersecurity IL6 Accreditation

The U.S. Navy has granted Impact Level 6, or IL6, accreditation to Fortress Government Solutions, allowing the cybersecurity firm to store and process data categorized as Controlled Unclassified Information and Secret in its Fortress Platform. The platform’s accreditation allows the company to further assess risks to the Navy’s supply chains, Alex Santos, Fortress CEO, said in a company statement Tuesday.

“The best and most secure tools must be available to Government agencies on direct, easy to use contract vehicles,” Santos added. All of the company’s critical supply chain cybersecurity offerings were available on the General Services Administration’s Multiple Award Schedule in 2024, the Fortress head also said.

Customer Base Up for Expansion

The Fortress Platform is designed to provide a comprehensive and automated system to manage and secure supply chains against cyberthreats and organizational loopholes. The new accreditation of the platform, which was conferred with the 2024 Critical Infrastructure Security Award, will expand its reach among federal agencies seeking supply chain cybersecurity solutions.

Fortress’ current customer base includes three of the six U.S. military branches and seven of the 10 major American public utilities.

Market Support Through Industry Networking

The company supports its market and customers through industry engagements, including an Asset to Vendor program. It also collaborates with vendors on fulfilling customer needs through data exchanges in Fortress’ North American Energy Software Assurance Database.

In addition, the company is part of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency-backed Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative, a public-private sector partnership of cybersecurity organizations. According to David Carroll, CISA associate director for mission engineering, JCDC has over 150 computer emergency response teams issuing pre-ransomware warnings to various organizations globally.