Exiger Deemed SRM Market Leader in New Gartner Magic Quadrant

Software development company Exiger has been named a leader in Gartner’s 2025 Magic Quadrant for supplier risk management solutions. This year marks the first time that Gartner has created a Magic Quadrant for the SRM market, Exiger said Tuesday.

Purpose of the Magic Quadrant

The Gartner Magic Quadrant offers a graph representation of the relative position of competitors in a given market. Competitors are positioned on the graph based on two variables: the completeness of their vision and their ability to execute. Those belonging to the leader quadrant, like Exiger, excel in both.

Reactions From Exiger Officials

Commenting on the recognition, Exiger CEO Brandon Daniels said, “In the past four years, we’ve pushed the boundaries of what’s possible with artificial intelligence and we’ve built the world’s most advanced supply chain data ecosystem—because our customers demanded it. We believe this recognition is a testament to their partnership and to the market-defining insights provided by organizations like Gartner.”

For his part, Exiger Chief Product Officer Brendan Galla said, “Exiger has maintained a deep commitment to developing market-leading AI capabilities, from ambitious acquisitions of emerging technologies to multi-million dollar investments in talent, Gen AI, data science, and intuitive UX design. We’re thrilled to see years of investment in cutting-edge innovation for our customers reflected in the inaugural report of our market by Gartner.”

Recognition for 1Exiger

Exiger’s AI-powered SRM offering, 1Exiger, also received recognition in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities Report for the SRM market. In that report, 1Exiger topped the list of market offerings in terms of supplier risk identification and supply ecosystem risk management use cases.

A supplement to the Gartner Magic Quadrant, the Critical Capabilities Report works to compare products or services in a given market in terms of their appropriateness for various use cases. The offerings are evaluated based on a set of critical differentiators identified by Gartner.