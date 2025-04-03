Eric Richards Promoted to Defense Growth SVP at Agile Defense

Eric Richards has been promoted to senior vice president of defense growth at IT service provider Agile Defense, where he has been working for over six years.

In a LinkedIn post, Richards announced he recently assumed the role, which requires him to provide leadership, strategy and management support to the company’s defense sector. The new appointee will also lead a team of business development and capture professionals to execute the division’s growth strategies.

Eric Richards’ Professional Background

Prior to the appointment, Richards served as the VP of defense growth and strategic programs director of the company’s Army account. Before joining Agile Defense, he was VP of business development at DirectViz Solutions and worked as a site lead at Leidos.

Earlier, Richards was the lead technical subject matter expert and division manager at Deployable Data Solutions Corp. and served as a field artillery officer in the U.S. Army. He earned a bachelor’s degree in biology after graduating from Excelsior University in 2007.