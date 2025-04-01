in Contract Awards, News

ENSCO Books Potential $84M Air Force Contract for Modeling, Software, Engineering Support

ENSCO logo
ENSCO Books Potential $84M Air Force Contract for Modeling, Software, Engineering Support

ENSCO has secured a potential $84.2 million firm-fixed, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract from the U.S. Space Force for modeling, software and engineering support.

The Department of Defense said Monday the defense and space contractor will provide qualified personnel to deliver the necessary scientific and technical support services. The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract covers the procurement of materials, equipment, supplies and facilities.

ENSCO will perform the contract work at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida. The contract is anticipated to run through Sept. 30, 2032. The Air Command, Acquisition Management and Integration Center in Patrick SFB, Florida, will allocate $1.8 million at the time of the award. The amount will come from fiscal year 2025 operations and maintenance funds.

mm

Written by Miles Jamison

