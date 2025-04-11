Draper Opens New Campus to Advance Secure Microelectronics

Draper has opened a new corporate campus at the University of Massachusetts Lowell to support its work in secure microelectronics for defense, critical infrastructure and space exploration.

The UMass Lowell campus, Draper’s second campus in Massachusetts and twelfth nationwide, will expand its ability to deliver secure and environmentally resilient microelectronics while supporting the national industrial base, the company said Thursday.

Draper is part of the Microelectronics Commons program, a national network of technology hubs that accelerates domestic prototyping and builds a strong pipeline of U.S. semiconductor talent.

Investing in Capability and Growth

“The opening of this campus is the first step in expanding our capabilities in Lowell,” said Sarah Leeper , vice president and general manager of electronic systems at Draper. “Over the next several years, Draper plans to develop a microelectronics production assembly and test facility to meet the increasing demands from our customers.”

Leeper added, “This is instrumental in guaranteeing the onshore manufacturing capability required to deliver solutions that address our national security needs. At the same time, the project will serve as an engine for economic growth and employment here in Massachusetts.”