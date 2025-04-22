in Contract Awards, News

Deloitte Books $83M USAF Contract for Audit Remediation Effort

Deloitte has secured a potential $82.5 million firm-fixed-price contract from the U.S. Air Force to provide audit remediation enterprise IT and security control services.

The contract supports the Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary Business Systems and Technology/Chief Information Officer Financial Improvement, the Department of Defense said Monday.

The Air Force District of Washington, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland is initially obligating $40.3 million on the award using fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance funds.

Work will occur in the National Capital Region and will run through April 22, 2027.

Past Awards

In 2018, Deloitte received a potential $800 million contract for audit readiness and financial management support services. 

More recently, in 2023, the firm booked a potential $78.3 million contract to support the DOD comptroller in audit remediation and sustainment.

Written by Kacey Roberts

