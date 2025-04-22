Dave Soldow Appointed VP of Operations at HII

Dave Soldow shared on LinkedIn Monday that he has been elevated to vice president of operations at HII .

The executive brings three decades of leadership experience in both the private and public sectors. He possesses an extensive background in national security, working closely with members of the White House, Congress, National Security Council and senior military officials.

Dave Soldow Career Highlights

Soldow was the director of advanced development for nearly two years before his recent promotion. In this role, he was responsible for strategy, capture, program and P&L responsibility for HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding division portfolio.

The HII executive spent almost three years at Clear Destination Consulting as a managing partner, advising on national security, leadership transition and crisis management. He is also currently holding advisory roles at Ryvid and McKinsey & Company .

Before joining the private sector, Soldow served briefly as a senior defense official and principal adviser at the CIA, where he supervised a group of senior intelligence officers and operational professionals.

He started his career serving in the U.S. Navy. In his 30 years in the service, Soldow held multiple leadership positions. He was a nuclear submarine officer, responsible for leading and developing team members and other employees. He served as commanding officer for various nuclear-powered submarines, including the USS Ohio, USS Albany and USS Philadelphia. Soldow also held significant roles on board the USS Hampton and USS Pasadena.

The Navy veteran served as director of the undersea warfare division, special assistant to the director of submarine warfare and commander of the submarine forces Pacific tactical readiness evaluation team. He also held roles at the Office of the Secretary of Defense, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, the Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Strategic Command.