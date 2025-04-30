Dataminr Unveils Inaugural Agentic AI Offering

Artificial intelligence company Dataminr has unveiled Intel Agents, an agentic AI capability that will work to task AI agents in autonomously generating context about unfolding events, threats and risks.

How Intel Agents Work

Dataminr said Monday that Intel Agents will augment its ReGenAI offering, which was released in 2024. ReGenAI is a generative AI system that automatically regenerates textual descriptions of events as new updates emerge.

Concerning the role of Intel Agents, Dataminr Chief AI Officer Alex Jaimes said, “When Dataminr’s AI Platform detects the earliest indications of events, risks and threats, Intel Agents are tasked with autonomously determining the additional context that’s needed, where to look for it, and how to best synthesize what they find into concise text.”

Intel Agents are powered by large language models internally developed by Dataminr. These LLMs are trained on a proprietary archive of data and events spanning 15 years. Intel Agents will work to fuse these internal sources information from external public sources.

Intel Agents Pilot and Future Implementations

Intel Agents is currently being piloted in Pulse for Cyber Risk, Dataminr’s cybersecurity offering. In this application, Intel Agents provide real-time, context-enhanced intelligence about cyber threats. The technology will subsequently be deployed to other offerings and, in line with Dataminr’s agentic AI roadmap, be put to use in pioneering new capabilities.

Remarks by Dataminr Officials

Commenting on his company’s inaugural agentic AI offering, Dataminr founder and CEO Ted Bailey said, “Intel Agents transform the category of real-time information, providing our clients with the surrounding context needed to respond faster and more effectively to unfolding events, risks and threats.”

For his part, Jaimes said, “The unique decision-making capabilities of Agentic AI, powered by Dataminr’s proprietary LLMs and AI Platform, enable new innovations that were never before possible.”