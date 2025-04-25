in Artificial Intelligence, News

Dark Wolf NITO Tool Deemed ‘Awardable’ for CDAO Tradewinds

Dark Wolf Solutions’ Next-Generation Integrated Testing and Optimization tool has received the “Awardable” status through the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office’s Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace.

In a press release issued Thursday, Hana Kane Lockhart, director of research and development at Dark Wolf, said, “Current [continuous integration and continuous delivery] pipelines assess the quality of software at compile-time; but, they often rely too heavily on unit tests to verify correct functionality.”

Lockhart further explained, “NITO provides AI-driven automated software testing, which reduces the level of effort required to perform black-box testing and to check software issues that unit tests will miss.”

About NITO

NITO offers a new approach to black-box testing, focusing on simplifying, improving and automating the testing of application programming interfaces in software development. It uses large language models to generate and assess input combinations in simulated environments, helping to identify and fix bugs during testing.

The NITO video pitch is available to government customers on the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace.

Written by Kacey Roberts

