D-Wave, Davidson Complete Advantage2 Quantum System Physical Assembly

D-Wave Quantum and Davidson Technologies have completed the physical assembly of the Advantage2 annealing quantum system at Davidson’s facility in Huntsville, Alabama.

Developing Quantum Computing for National Security

D-Wave said Wednesday the recent development brings them closer to advancing quantum research for national security applications. The advanced quantum computing system is designed to advance the development of quantum optimization applications. The project is also intended to position Alabama as a key contributor in developing the nation’s quantum infrastructure with a focus on optimized logistics, missile defense, space operations and other critical aspects of national security.

The Advantage2 system will be the state’s first on-premises annealing quantum computer. It will later be stationed in a secure facility designed for sensitive quantum computing applications.

The Next Phase

In the upcoming weeks, D-Wave and Davidson will work on the Advantage2 quantum computer’s final calibration, followed by tests to ensure its readiness. Once done, the system will be operationalized and deployed in compliance with national security requirements. The companies will also initiate the development of new programs and pilot efforts within the defense sector.

Alan Baratz , CEO of D-Wave, remarked, “The installation of an Advantage2 system will enable Davidson to explore and develop real-world quantum applications — particularly in optimization — for some of the U.S. government’s most complex problems and then deploy those applications in a secure environment.”