CIS to Recompete IT System Modernization Contract

The Department of Homeland Security’s Citizenship and Immigration Services intends to launch a competition for a contract to develop and update its existing capabilities for IT systems and applications.

According to a notice published Friday on the Acquisition Planning Forecast System, CIS estimates that the recompete contract will be worth over $100 million. The agency expects to release the final solicitation on Dec. 31 and award the contract in the third quarter of the fiscal year 2026.

Contract Requirements

Work requirements for the upcoming contract will be performed in Camp Springs, Maryland, with a scheduled completion date of Oct. 15, 2031. The anticipated services include program management, research and analysis, design, architecture, engineering, code and configuration development, operations and maintenance, security, detailed documentation and transition.

In delivering the required services, the potential contractor should employ agile methodology and comply with relevant federal standards, guidelines, policies and procedures.

Advancing CIS IT Modernization Efforts

To be awarded under the Digital Innovation and Development II program, the contract requires the deployment of secure services that impact the public and government users. It will advance ongoing efforts by CIS to modernize existing systems and enhance user experience. The program’s current contractor is Excella, which secured the deal in January 2022.

