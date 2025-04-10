in Contract Awards, News

Chronos Operations Books Defense University Support Contract

Chronos Operations, a Chenega subsidiary, has received a contract from the Defense Acquisition University to modernize its training programs and align them with evolving defense and acquisition priorities.

Contract Award

Under the agreement, Chronos Operations will support the full lifecycle of DAU’s learning assets from development through independent verification, deployment, maintenance and retirement. 

The contract also includes data collection and analysis to improve training effectiveness.

About Defense Acquisition University

DAU trains more than 150,000 military and civilian personnel in acquisition roles across the Department of Defense, as well as professionals in other federal agencies and international acquisition teams.

The university provides learners with knowledge in acquisition, planning and support. It delivers training through campuses across the country and an online platform.

Written by Kacey Roberts

