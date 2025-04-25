Cherokee Federal Opens Colorado Springs Office

Cherokee Federal has opened a new facility in Colorado to bolster collaboration with the defense and intelligence sectors in the region.

Boosting Support to Federal Clients

The Cherokee Nation Businesses federal contracting division said Thursday the new Colorado Springs facility is strategically situated near key military installations, particularly the Peterson Space Force Base, Schriever Space Force Base, Fort Carson and the U.S. Air Force Academy, to enable the company to deliver critical support to regional partnerships.

Prior Expansions

This new Colorado Springs facility builds on the recent strategic expansions in San Antonio, Texas and the Washington, D.C. metro area. These new sites are part of the company’s initiative to enhance growth and investment in areas vital to government operations.

Cherokee Federal relocated its San Antonio office to Oak Park in March 2024. The new workplace is located near Fort Sam Houston and Lackland Air Force Base.

In August, the company opened its Washington, D.C. area office at Greensboro Park in Tysons Center. The 20,000 square feet facility, which houses over 100 personnel, features a wellness room and various spaces for meetings and collaborations.