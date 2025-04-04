Charles Anderson Appointed as Chief Operating & Growth Officer at TAPE

Technical and Project Engineering has appointed Charles Anderson as chief operating officer and chief growth officer of the federal defense market, bringing nearly five decades of leadership experience.

In his new role, Anderson will oversee strategy, operations and business development, TAPE said Friday. The new COO is expected to leverage his expertise in building teams, solving complex problems and delivering results.

Supporting Federal Defense Customers

Commenting on his appointment, Anderson said he will work with the TAPE team “to make an impact in the federal defense services market.”

TAPE President and CEO Louisa Long Jaffe noted that Anderson is “a welcome addition to the TAPE Executive Team.” “We expect to realize wonderful results in growth under his leadership,” she added.

Charles Anderson’s Career Highlights

A former Army major general, Anderson boasts more than 46 years of leading various business operations. The industry veteran’s skills include planning, coordinating and conducting global operations, with a focus on training, security, facility services, engineering, enterprise IT, aviation, medical care and logistics.