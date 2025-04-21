Chad Coben Named to Constellis Board of Directors

Chad Coben , a seasoned financial executive and adviser, has been selected as a member of the board of directors at Constellis .

The company said Friday Coben brings over 30 years of experience in strengthening operations, navigating complex transactions and driving business transformations to his new role. He has a proven track record in financial and operational restructurings, crisis management, business transformations, and mergers and acquisitions.

Terry Ryan on Coben

“Chad’s leadership experience and business operations insights will bring a valuable perspective to our Board as we pursue new technology-focused opportunities for growth and focus on program performance,” said Terry Ryan , Constellis CEO and past Wash100 Award winner. “His appointment reflects our ongoing commitment to partner with proven professionals to accelerate the delivery of mission-critical services to clients around the world.”

Coben’s Career History

Coben has been with FTI Consulting for over 16 years. He currently serves as the senior managing director of corporate finance and restructuring, specializing in on-site crisis, turnaround and interim management. He provides insights into developing restructuring plans for companies that filed for Chapter 11.

The executive has held several C-suite level roles since joining the company in 2009, including CEO, chief financial officer and chief restructuring officer. Coben had also served as CFO of Blue Nile, PacWest Telecom, Pacific Crossing and Broadstripe. He was also appointed CRO of CPXi, LodgeNet Interactive and The Container Group, helping the company exit bankruptcy in January. He also served as lead restructuring adviser to Chuck E. Cheese, Sundance Energy and Monitronics International.

Before joining FTI Consulting, Coben served as senior director of CXO and resident of Coben Media Holdings, where he provided consulting, management and advisory services. He was also the CEO of Informed Healthcare Media and held various corporate development leadership roles at Novo Networks, AMFM and Marcus Cable. He started his career in 1990 at NationsBank, where he served as vice president.