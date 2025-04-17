Carahsoft to Deliver Bastilon Data Platform to Public Sector

Carahsoft Technology is collaborating with Info Bastion to deliver the latter’s Bastilon unified data platform to government customers.

Carahsoft said Wednesday that the Bastilon platform will be made available to the public sector through its reseller partners. Under the collaborative effort, the company will serve as Info Bastion’s distributor to the federal market.

Simplified Data Management

The partnership will provide government customers with tools “to manage, view, move, share, protect and document data all in one place,” according to Michael Adams, senior sales director at Carahsoft.

“This innovative data management platform directly addresses the current needs of the Public Sector, and we’re pleased to make it available through our reseller partner network,” he added.

Commenting on the agreement, Info Bastion Chief Operating Officer John Donnell noted: “This product solves real problems that we have encountered over many years of working with data in the Federal space. We are excited to be able to make these solutions available through Carahsoft and its reseller partners.”

Bastilon features a simplified approach to database change management, data access and AI integration. Its agnostic-core technology supports real-time interactions with data’s original location across the enterprise at scale.