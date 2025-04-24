Carahsoft Named Master Government Aggregator for ClearML

Carahsoft Technology has partnered with ClearML to serve as the master government aggregator for ClearML’s Graphics Processing Unit-as-a-Service offering .

The platform allows agencies to grant direct GPU access to internal and external users with minimal configuration and robust monitoring capabilities, Carahsoft said Wednesday.

The partnership builds on a June 2024 collaboration , when Carahsoft became the public sector distributor for ClearML’s open-source, end-to-end artificial intelligence platform.

About ClearML’s GPUaaS

Part of ClearML’s Infrastructure Control Plane, the GPUaaS offering enables agencies to manage, orchestrate and schedule GPU compute resources across air-gapped, on-premise, cloud or hybrid environments.

The Infrastructure Control Plane serves as a core component of ClearML’s AI Infrastructure platform, which supports all stages of AI development.

Supporting Public Sector AI Needs

Michael Adams , senior sales director at Carahsoft, said, “ClearML’s platform offers Government agencies the ability to centralize management of compute resources, cutting down idle time and costs while streamlining processes.”

He added, “The company’s solutions give agencies the ability to meet the increasing needs for more GPU power. We look forward to working with ClearML and our reseller partners to bring this AI platform and its capabilities to the Public Sector.”

The offering will be available via Carahsooft’s reseller partners as well as NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide ProcurementV, National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.