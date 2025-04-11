Carahsoft to Deliver Cimcor Tech to Government Agencies

Carahsoft is collaborating with Cimcor to deliver the latter’s CimTrak file and configuration integrity technology to the public sector.

Under the partnership, government agencies can access CimTrak through various reseller partners, Carahsoft said Wednesday. Through the collaborative effort, Carahsoft will serve as Cimcor’s Master Government Aggregator.

Complying With Regulatory Requirements

CimTrak will ensure that government agencies’ systems and files comply with regulatory requirements, according to Steve Jacyna, director of innovative cybersecurity solutions at Carahsoft. “We look forward to working with Cimcor and our reseller partners to bring these advanced cybersecurity solutions to the public sector,” he added.

“This collaboration strengthens our ability to deliver our cutting-edge cybersecurity solution, CimTrak, to government agencies, ensuring the integrity and security of their critical systems. Together, we are committed to protecting the nation’s infrastructure with proactive and resilient technology,” explained Cimcor President and CEO Robert Johnson III.

Enhancing Government Agencies’ Workflow

CimTrak features change control and verification abilities that protect against internal and external threats. Its scalable architecture supports the evolving digital demands of government agencies. The technology cuts down the cost and complexity of government agencies’ operations, enabling continuous compliance and improvement for customers’ workflow.

Join the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Cyber Summit on May 15 to explore innovative solutions for a secure and resilient public sector. Register now to participate in the important event!