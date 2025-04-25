interos.ai SaaS Platform Now Available via $919M GSA SCRIPTS BPA

interos.ai‘s artificial intelligence-powered Software-as-a-Service platform is now available on the General Services Administration’s Supply Chain Risk Illumination Professional Tools and Services, or SCRIPTS, blanket purchase agreement via Carahsoft Technology.

The $919 million SCRIPTS BPA gives government customers access to interos.ai’s supply chain risk platform, enabling them to proactively identify and mitigate threats, Carahsoft said Thursday. The agreement will run through March 2035, with a five-year base performance period and a five-year option period.

Strengthening the Government’s Operational Continuity

The BPA will deliver AI-enabled insights that bolster agencies’ operational continuity and advance their forward-looking threat mitigation, according to interos.ai Chief Revenue Officer Chris Lee. “Being selected for GSA’s SCRIPTS BPA is a major milestone that expands our ability to support federal agencies in today’s volatile risk environment,” he stressed.

“With innovative platforms like interos.ai, we enable government agencies to proactively assess, monitor and mitigate a wide range of threats – from geopolitical instability and cyber vulnerabilities to hidden threats within complex supply networks,” noted Brian O’Donnell, vice president for supply chain solutions at Carahsoft.

AI-Powered Supply Chain Insights

Department of Defense and federal civilian agencies are poised to benefit from interos.ai’s ability to deliver real-time and AI-powered insights across global supply chains. The SaaS platform provides visibility and enables government users to detect various potential threats and rapidly make informed decisions to address the problem.