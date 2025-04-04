CACI Secures $54M Army Task Order for Ground Sensor Program

CACI International has received a potential five-year, $54 million task order to continue supporting the U.S. Army Product Manager Ground Sensors by developing advanced sensor systems and multisensor suites.

Under the contract, the company said Thursday it will enhance the Army’s ground sensor capabilities such as night vision, electro-optical and thermal systems by using advanced technologies including artificial intelligence, autonomy and human-machine interfaces.

CACI engineers will help improve soldiers’ target acquisition, situational awareness and battlefield command and control during 24/7 operations, both domestically and overseas.

The task order was issued under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center multiple-award contract, sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center, which supports DOD and federal research and data management efforts.

CACI Head’s Remarks

John Mengucci , CACI president and chief executive officer and a six-time Wash100 awardee, said, “CACI’s support for the Army’s advanced ground sensor technology is vital to protecting our soldiers.”

Mengucci added, “With cutting-edge software-defined solutions that enhance their situational awareness and combat effectiveness, we’re not just boosting operational capabilities – we’re helping to protect American troops at the southern border and in foreign territories, ensuring mission success in the most challenging environments.”