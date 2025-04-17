Booz Allen, Scout AI to Accelerate AI-Driven Autonomous Warfare

Booz Allen Hamilton has revealed that its corporate venture capital arm, Booz Allen Ventures , invested in Scout AI to advance artificial intelligence-driven robotics and autonomous warfare systems .

Booz Allen said Wednesday the strategic investment aims to modernize current robotic systems and accelerate the development of autonomous warfare technologies to enhance the Department of Defense’s capabilities.

Scout AI’s FURY

Scout AI developed a defense-specific Vision-Language-Action, or VLA, model called FURY that powers physical AI systems. This advanced VLA model is designed to revolutionize unmanned systems and robotics for defense applications, aligning with the DOD’s efforts to meet modern warfare needs. With the AI-powered FURY, the uncrewed vehicles and robotic systems are expected to become intelligent, autonomous warfighters capable of addressing ground and air threats and potentially be used for maritime and space warfare. The advanced AI architecture enables the use of simple human language prompts to command the unmanned systems. FURY is also intended to modernize current systems to enhance the military’s decision-making.

Randy Yamada , vice president at Booz Allen Hamilton, remarked, “Scout AI’s technology will play a pivotal role in outpacing emerging threats with the realization of uncrewed systems, specifically in communications-constrained environments.”

“Our goal is to enable robotic mass for the U.S. military through intelligent AI and cost-effective, high-rate manufactured hardware,” said Colby Adcock , CEO of Scout AI. “By combining our cutting-edge VLA system with Booz Allen’s deep expertise in AI and defense, we are paving the way for a new generation of intelligent systems that will enable more effective, adaptable and real-time decision-making in complex environments,” he added.

