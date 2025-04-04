Booz Allen Appoints Gus Taveras & Joe Rohner to Senior VP Roles

Agustin Taveras and Joe Rohner announced on separate LinkedIn posts Wednesday that they have been appointed to senior vice president roles at Booz Allen Hamilton .

Who Is Agustin Taveras?

Taveras, who has been with Booz Allen for over a decade, was named SVP after serving as a senior executive adviser for over five years. In his new role, Taveras will oversee the U.S. Army account with a focus on defense mission technologies. He will also spearhead the company’s technical services and business development strategies for its vital growth platforms.

The IT innovator initially served as an independent senior consultant when he joined Booz Allen in 2014. He provided technical direction to the company’s clients across the defense, military intelligence and joint markets.

Before joining Booz Allen, Taveras was the chief technology officer at the Defense Intelligence Agency, where he served as the senior civilian liaison for technology, bridging the gap between the intelligence community, military, combatant commands, industry and academic institutions.

The executive also served in the Marine Corps and the Army. He held a wide range of leadership roles, including deputy chief for intelligence support and plans, plans and architecture executive officer and CTO for the Army intel center of excellence.

Who Is Joe Rohner?

Rohner , a 20-year veteran of Booz Allen, was elevated to SVP of Navy Marine Corps technology transformation lead . He will be responsible for the technology transformation initiatives within the Navy and Marine Corps market.

The executive was most recently the VP of artificial intelligence at the company’s chief technology office. He was tasked with leading the delivery of cyber, vision, generative, responsible and adversarial AI products across Western U.S. and the Indo-Pacific region.

Other roles Rohner held include director and principal of analytics and AI, chief technologist, senior associate and financial/data manager.