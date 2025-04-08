Bob Groschadl Appointed VP of Engineering at EMCORE

Bob Groschadl , a seasoned engineering leader with vast experience in design and project management, shared on LinkedIn Sunday that he has been appointed vice president of engineering at EMCORE .

The new VP will be responsible for EMCORE’s engineering function, including all aspects of engineering operations. He will also oversee the company’s inertial navigation products for the defense, aerospace and commercial sectors. Groschadl brings to the role his experience in building high-performing teams tasked with developing products with electrical, mechanical and software design.

Groschadl’s Career Highlights

The senior executive previously worked at L3Harris for over six years. He was most recently the senior software engineering manager, overseeing software development for the company’s electronic warfare business. Groschadl also served as chief software engineer for the Advanced Integrated Defensive Electronic Warfare System and integrated product team lead for the Athena project.

Groschadl also served as project engineering manager II at BAE Systems , where he spearheaded engineering development activities for various programs. Prior to that, he was with GE Aerospace for 15 years, most recently as a staff engineer for embedded software, senior professional band. He was also the chief scrum master for GE’s integrated vehicle health management. Other roles he held at the company include project technical lead for the wireless communication system, staff engineer and technologist for lead professional band and systems engineer.

The EMCORE executive also had stints at Pivotech, Lucent Technologies, Integrated Network and Kearfott.