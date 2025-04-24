BlackBerry AtHoc Crisis Communication Software Secures FedRAMP High Authorization

BlackBerry has secured the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, or FedRAMP, High authorization from the Joint Authorization Board for its crisis communication software BlackBerry AtHoc .

The Waterloo, Canada-based company said Tuesday the FedRAMP High authorization is part of its efforts to provide federal agencies and critical infrastructure with advanced data security and operational resilience.

What Is Blackberry AtHoc?

BlackBerry AtHoc is an interoperable critical event management, or CEM, system designed to help organizations handle emergencies by safeguarding sensitive data and ensuring operational continuity. The crisis communication software is currently used by over 75 percent of U.S. federal government agencies in preparing for, responding to and recovering from cyberattacks, natural disasters and other disruptive events. With the recent development, agencies using AtHoc authorized with FedRAMP Moderate can now upgrade to FedRAMP High.

Ramon Pinero , general manager of BlackBerry AtHoc, said, “This achievement positions BlackBerry AtHoc as the [premier] choice for organizations that request the highest levels of security, privacy and operational flexibility.”