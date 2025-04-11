Axonius Achieves FedRAMP Moderate Authorization for Cybersecurity Platform

Axonius Federal Systems’ cloud-based cybersecurity platform has secured the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program moderate authorization. The milestone enables Axonius to offer the Axonius Asset Cloud to more federal agencies, the company said in a press release posted Thursday.

FedRAMP authorizations are categorized into low, moderate and high-impact levels. Cloud offerings are evaluated across three security objectives: confidentiality, integrity and availability.

What is Axonius Asset Cloud?

Axonius Asset Cloud provides customers with better visibility of their assets by surfacing and contextualizing data. It pulls information from multiple sources, creating a comprehensive and always up-to-date digital repository of all assets, whether cloud, on-premise or both.

The technology enables organizations to identify and patch vulnerabilities, misconfigurations and operational challenges across the entire enterprise.

“At Axonius, we transform the industry’s most comprehensive asset intelligence into intelligent action — a platform that allows federal agencies to see everything and automate fixes all in one place,” said Tom Kennedy, vice president of Axonius. “FedRAMP Authorization validates our commitment to delivering trusted, high-impact cybersecurity solutions at scale.”

“FedRAMP Moderate Authorization is more than a compliance milestone — it’s validation that federal agencies trust Axonius to deliver actionable visibility, reduce risk and accelerate operational resilience,” Axonius CEO Dean Sysman added.