AWS, GDIT Demo Cloud-Computing Capability at DOD Events

Amazon Web Services and General Dynamics Information Technology have collaborated to showcase an advanced cloud-computing capability at the Department of Defense’s Technology Readiness Experimentation, or T-REX, events.

T-REX events, hosted by the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, serve as venues to rapidly prototype and test new defense-centric capabilities, AWS said Thursday. The events enable the DOD to review defense industrial base offerings and commercial technologies for military applications.

‘Tools to Probe the Future’

According to An Tran, director of prototyping and experimentation/assessments at OUSD/R&E, the T-REX experiments provide the evidence that helps the agency to “investigate further and prove when capabilities are ready for production-scale investment.”

“Competition is complex and adaptive. To outpace competitors, we need tools to probe the future,” he explained.

Defense Operations Grid Mesh Accelerator

During the demonstrations, AWS and GDIT delivered secure network access using Cloud Edge Global Access, a platform that provides speed and resiliency to networks operated by AWS customers. The technology highlights the Defense Operations Grid Mesh Accelerator, or DOGMA, a system that integrates GDIT’s LunaAI predictive analytics with AWS services. The combination of advanced analytics and cloud services ensures that DOGMA can provide real-time insights. The demo underscores the importance of AI and autonomous systems to enhance DOD commanders’ situational awareness.