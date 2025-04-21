AWS Application Migration Service Achieves DOD Impact Level 5 Authorization

The Application Migration Service of Amazon Web Services has secured authorization for Department of Defense Cloud Computing Security Requirements Guide Impact Levels 4 and 5 in the AWS GovCloud for the U.S. eastern and western region customers.

The service automates the conversion of source servers to run natively on AWS, minimizing time-intensive, error-prone manual processes, and allows selecting preconfigured and custom optimization options during migration to simplify modernization of migrated applications, Amazon Web Services said.

AWS noted that the latest authorization builds on the Application Migration Service’s existing FedRAMP High categorization level in the AWS GovCloud regions and compliance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, the Payment Card Industry – Data Security Standard, the International Organization for Standardization and the System and Organization Controls, among other compliance programs and standards.