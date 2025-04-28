Astrotech Lands $77.5M SSC Deal to Boost Space Launch Capacity

Astrotech Space Operations , a Lockheed Martin subsidiary, has won a $77.5 million firm-fixed-price contract from the Space Systems Command to expand commercial space vehicle processing for National Security Space Launch missions.

In a statement Thursday, Dan Highlander, director of operations integration for the SSC’s Assured Access to Space Program Executive Office, commented, “This $77.5 million [commercial solutions opening] award is a public-private partnership for cost sharing of much-needed launch infrastructure to support the increased demands of both military and commercial launch activities.”

Contract Details

Work will take place at the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, with completion expected by April 30, 2028, according to the Department of Defense .

The SSC is obligating $77.5 million in fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds at the time of award.

The contract was competitively awarded, with four offers submitted.

About Astrotech

Based in Titusville, Florida, Astrotech specializes in payload processing in the U.S., supporting launches from Vandenberg SFB, Cape Canaveral SF Station, and Kennedy Space Center. Its services include managing the interface between satellite customers, spacecraft teams and launch providers.