Arcfield’s STC Launches AI Tool for Systems Engineering Process

Arcfield subsidiary Strategic Technology Consulting has introduced a new model-based systems engineering, or MBSE, tool that can transform the systems engineering process using automation, large language models and machine learning.

Intelligent MBSE can securely deliver artificial intelligence-enabled models and provide automated analysis of system designs, Arcfield said Wednesday. The cloud-agnostic tool can be deployed online or on-premises and in both classified and unclassified environments.

Optimizing Customers’ Systems Engineering Process

According to STC President and General Manager Dan Reineke, Intelligent MBSE will create better requirements, remove redundancy and accelerate the systems engineering process for mission partners. “STC was created out of a vision to optimize the systems engineering process for strategic defense programs,” he noted.

“As leaders in MBSE, we have delivered improved decision-making, long-term cost savings and accelerated mission success for our partners as they make the shift to digital engineering,” explained Arcfield Chairman and CEO Kevin Kelly, a 2024 Wash100 Award winner.

Customizable and Scalable Architecture

Intelligent MBSE boasts flexibility to support various configurations for any platform. Its MBSE assistant automates digital thread analysis, generates engineering artifacts and integrates with all SysML versions, MBSE tools and digital engineering environments. The tool also features a customizable and scalable architecture for integration with future AI and ML techniques and LLMs.